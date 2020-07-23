Chelsea boss Frank Lampard tells Liverpool not to get too ‘arrogant’ after touchline row at Anfield Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Frank Lampard warned Liverpool not to get ‘too arrogant’ following a touchline row on Wednesday night. The Chelsea boss clashed with Jurgen Klopp and members of his coaching staff during his side’s 5-3 defeat to the Reds at Anfield. The two managers argued over Matteo Kovacic’s challenge on Sadio Mane, shortly before Trent Alexander-Arnold scored […] 👓 View full article

