Chelsea boss Frank Lampard tells Liverpool not to get too ‘arrogant’ after touchline row at Anfield
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Frank Lampard warned Liverpool not to get ‘too arrogant’ following a touchline row on Wednesday night. The Chelsea boss clashed with Jurgen Klopp and members of his coaching staff during his side’s 5-3 defeat to the Reds at Anfield. The two managers argued over Matteo Kovacic’s challenge on Sadio Mane, shortly before Trent Alexander-Arnold scored […]
