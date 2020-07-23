Global  
 

John Stones to Leeds United? Man City defender told he can revive career under Marcelo Bielsa at newly-promoted club

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 July 2020
John Stones should consider signing for Leeds United on loan to recapture his best form, reckons Adrian Durham. Manchester City are expected to sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in a deal worth £35million, regardless of which division the relegation-threatened Cherries find themselves in. It leaves the 26-year-old England international in a state of flux with […]
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds United fans go wild in Millennium Square after promotion to premier league

Leeds United fans go wild in Millennium Square after promotion to premier league 00:18

 Fans of Leeds United Football Club descended on the city's Millennium Square on Sunday (July 19) to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

