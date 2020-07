You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frank: Honestly, Brentford are confident



Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists his side still have belief going into Sunday's play-off semi-final against Swansea, whose manager Steve Cooper says confidence is high at the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:48 Published 8 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Swansea City vs Brentford live - latest updates Follow live updates from the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final between the Swans and the Bees right here

Wales Online 6 hours ago



Championship play-off dates: When will Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea compete for a Premier League place? Brentford will take on Swansea City while Fulham face Cardiff City in the play-off semi-finals

Independent 3 days ago





Tweets about this