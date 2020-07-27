Global  
 

Paul Merson makes prediction about Leeds United next season

The Sport Review Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Paul Merson has warned that Premier League clubs “had better look out” after Leeds United secured promotion to the top flight next season. Leeds secured their spot in the English top flight by winning the Championship in impressive fashion this season to finally end their 16-year wait for a return to the Premier League. Attentions […]

