Football news and transfer gossip: Liverpool target Leicester winger and new centre-back, Man United look for Sancho alternatives, Leeds to miss out on Cavani

talkSPORT Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Monday’s papers and online… Premier League champions Liverpool are considering a move for Leicester winger Harvey Barnes. The 22-year-old has impressed for the Foxes this season with seven goals and nine assists. However, it is reported Leicester are not willing to let the […]
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds eye first signing since promotion, Man United budget concerns over Sancho, Liverpool linked with Schalke defender and Leicester star

 Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip with the summer window now open…  
talkSPORT


