Football news and transfer gossip: Liverpool target Leicester winger and new centre-back, Man United look for Sancho alternatives, Leeds to miss out on Cavani Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Monday’s papers and online… Premier League champions Liverpool are considering a move for Leicester winger Harvey Barnes. The 22-year-old has impressed for the Foxes this season with seven goals and nine assists. However, it is reported Leicester are not willing to let the […] 👓 View full article

