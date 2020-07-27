Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Above Tottenham by goal difference and one point off Chelsea – how the Premier League table looks since Mikel Arteta took charge of Arsenal

talkSPORT Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
It has been a season to forget for Arsenal as they achieved their lowest Premier League finish in 25 years. The Gunners ended in eighth place and ten points off the Champions League spots. There has been some glimmers of hope under Mikel Arteta in the recent weeks with a league win against Liverpool and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match

Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match 01:01

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference following his side’s 3-2victory at home to Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot? [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot?

A look at the final standing in the race for the Premier League golden boot asJamie Vardy pips Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the title

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea [Video]

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:45Published

Tweets about this

nathanchadders

Nathan @Nick__4 @dee_costa19 @goal We have excuses. You don't. Tottenham had experienced players. We had giroud and kante… https://t.co/oVVkWpov8f 11 hours ago

starboycb

starboy tottenham, arsenal, and united spent big bucks last summer while chelsea has one arrival from a february purchase a… https://t.co/4VlTXfX7MO 14 hours ago

Ernestfigo

#KePeba #PutSouthAfricansFirst So you could move above #LeicesterCity without touching the ball tonight as Tottenham Hotspurs is winning by goals… https://t.co/8Sus2ZrCHq 1 week ago

jude_obieze

JudeObieze United could actually go above Leicester on goal difference if Tottenham score 2 more goals. Come on Spurs! 1 week ago