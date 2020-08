Sachin Tendulkar wishes Jonty Rhodes on birthday, 'Playing against you was always a challenge' Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday wished Jonty Rhodes on his 51st birthday and said that playing against a fielder like the former South African was always a challenge for him.



Rhodes, who took 139 catches during his international career, was one of the greatest fielders the game has ever... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this