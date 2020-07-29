Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live updates: Maharashtra Class 10 results

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the results of the Maharashtra SSC annual board examinations 2020 on the official website of the Board at around 1 pm today. Students who appeared in the MSBSHSE 10th Board Exam 2020 are advised to stay connected with the TimesofIndia.com to get all the latest updates on the result declaration, pass percentage, toppers list and other details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69% [Video]

Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69%

Maharashtra Board declared class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check their marks on mahresult.nic.in. Overall success rate (freshers & repeaters) is 87.69% while freshers recorded a success rate..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates [Video]

CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 10th results on 15 July. 91.46% of students have passed the exam this year. Students can check their exam results at cbsereuslt.nic.in...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights [Video]

Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights

From Maharashtra crossed 2 lakh cases of Covid-19 to Kolkata suspending flights for a brief period in July, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. World Health organization (WHO) lauded..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published

Related news from verified sources

MP Board 12th result 2020 live updates

 The most awaited result of MP Board class 12 exams will be announced shortly by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The MP Board will make the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

theblofaiz

Theblofaiz Digital Marketing SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to declare Class 10 results today; check https://t.co/bNknEXj2K5… https://t.co/SXDpq0oxz1 3 days ago

denniscecconet

dennis cecconet Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 LIVE: MSBSHE 10th results declared, scores available, check direct link here via… https://t.co/JOk0lAqg3y 3 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost In the #Maharashtraboard SSC exams, total 5,39,373 students have been placed in the first division, followed by 5,5… https://t.co/dzJbCfFjJ5 3 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost Among districts, #Konkan region recorded best performance in #Maharashtraboard SSC exams with 98.77%. | Follow LIVE… https://t.co/ZQaoHfxruB 3 days ago

pariksaguru

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) #Maharashtraboard Class 10th SSC Result 2020 Declared @mahresult.nic.in; Check MP Results Live Updates Here… https://t.co/aSI48UVLBd 3 days ago

sangamkatiyar8

sangam katiyar Live updates: Maharashtra Class 10 results Live updates: Maharashtra Class 10 results 3 days ago

productmaster_

Product Master(Ajay Kumar) Live updates: Maharashtra Class 10 results https://t.co/JBMPNuvfCo The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Hig… https://t.co/uDotCe64gY 3 days ago

GetNewsd

Newsd How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website #MaharashtraSSCResult https://t.co/n5zccyswkT 3 days ago