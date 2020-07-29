Live updates: Maharashtra Class 10 results

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the results of the Maharashtra SSC annual board examinations 2020 on the official website of the Board at around 1 pm today. Students who appeared in the MSBSHSE 10th Board Exam 2020 are advised to stay connected with the TimesofIndia.com to get all the latest updates on the result declaration, pass percentage, toppers list and other details.