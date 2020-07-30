Arsenal in ‘pole position’ to sign Dani Ceballos, but Real Madrid midfielder wants Real Betis return Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Dani Ceballos, but the Real Madrid man reportedly wants to instead return to Real Betis. The Spain midfielder has featured in all 11 of Arsenal’s matches since last month’s restart and looks set to play a part in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea. Ceballos joined the Gunners […] 👓 View full article

