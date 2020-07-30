Global  
 

Arsenal in 'pole position' to sign Dani Ceballos, but Real Madrid midfielder wants Real Betis return

talkSPORT Thursday, 30 July 2020
Arsenal are leading the race to sign Dani Ceballos, but the Real Madrid man reportedly wants to instead return to Real Betis. The Spain midfielder has featured in all 11 of Arsenal’s matches since last month’s restart and looks set to play a part in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea. Ceballos joined the Gunners […]
