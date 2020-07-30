Global  
 

Barry Hearn defends decision to allow fans at Crucible for World Snooker Championship and responds to Ronnie O’Sullivan and Anthony Hamilton criticism

talkSPORT Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn has moved to calm fears over the decision to allow fans at the upcoming World Championship, following strong criticism from Ronnie O’Sullivan and another player withdrawing from the event. After fears it would be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the tournament will get underway as planned on Friday, July […]
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 3D scan wind tunnel - Marc Bongers

BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 3D scan wind tunnel - Marc Bongers 00:38

 The FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) may have been forced to take a break from racing for a few months, but work has continued where possible at BMW Motorrad Motorsport. In the wind tunnel, for example, engineers have been fine-tuning the aerodynamics of the BMW S 1000 RR in the BMW Group...

