Fulham 1-2 Cardiff (3-2 agg): Hosts hold off fightback to set up Brentford final Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Fulham lost 2-1 to Cardiff in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final but held on to progress 3-2 on aggregate and set up a final with west London rivals Brentford. The hosts finished eight points better off than their opponents at the end of the regular season and held a 2-0 lead from […]



