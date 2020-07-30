|
Fulham 1-2 Cardiff (3-2 agg): Hosts hold off fightback to set up Brentford final
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Fulham lost 2-1 to Cardiff in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final but held on to progress 3-2 on aggregate and set up a final with west London rivals Brentford. The hosts finished eight points better off than their opponents at the end of the regular season and held a 2-0 lead from […]
The post Fulham 1-2 Cardiff (3-2 agg): Hosts hold off fightback to set up Brentford final appeared first on Soccer News.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this