You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea



Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:45 Published 6 days ago Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 6 days ago Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third



Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources The staggering cost to Leicester City if they miss out on Champions League There is quite the difference in prize money between the Champions League and the Europa League

Leicester Mercury 1 week ago





Tweets about this