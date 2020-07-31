Global  
 

‘Never say never’ – Newcastle United release statement after £300m Saudi takeover bid collapses

Friday, 31 July 2020
Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley has revealed that the Premier League side are still open to selling the club to Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. It was announced on Thursday that the £300m takeover had fallen through, with the bidding group expressing their ‘heartbreak’ over the deal collapsing. […]
 The Saudi Public Investment Fund has walked away from its takeover ofNewcastle. The PIF had been set to take an 80 per cent stake in the PremierLeague club but has withdrawn its interest.

