You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man City closing in on Ake signing



Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam says Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is close to completing a move to Manchester City. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:49 Published 20 hours ago LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk



On this week’s transfer talk, we look at Nathan Ake’s reported move to Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially letting slip his plans to target the Bournemouth defender. Meanwhile,.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Jamie Carragher raises concerns over Man City's Nathan Ake transfer #MCFC https://t.co/EaIsQBR0bc 46 minutes ago