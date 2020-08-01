Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC in FA Cup final

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arteta: Wenger helping me feel calmer



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to his illustrious predecessor Arsene Wenger ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35 Published 11 hours ago FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea



Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 12 hours ago 'FA Cup win could lead to more success'



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says winning the FA Cup can be 'a nice, small step' to more success in the future. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:51 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this