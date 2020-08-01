|
Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC in FA Cup final
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Arsenal to secure a narrow win against Chelsea FC to lift the FA Cup trophy at Wembley on Saturday evening. The Gunners are looking to cap a mixed first season under Mikel Arteta with some silverware this weekend after Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table. The former […]
