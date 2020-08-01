Kepa benched again for FA Cup final as Chelsea tackle Arsenal Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Frank Lampard selected Kepa Arrizabalaga on the Chelsea bench for the FA Cup final against Arsenal. Willy Caballero has been Chelsea’s regular cup goalkeeper and retained the responsibility, six days after he was surprisingly picked ahead of Kepa on the final day of the Premier League season. It was no great surprise that Kepa, the […]



