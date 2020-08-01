Kepa benched again for FA Cup final as Chelsea tackle Arsenal
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Frank Lampard selected Kepa Arrizabalaga on the Chelsea bench for the FA Cup final against Arsenal. Willy Caballero has been Chelsea’s regular cup goalkeeper and retained the responsibility, six days after he was surprisingly picked ahead of Kepa on the final day of the Premier League season. It was no great surprise that Kepa, the […]
The post Kepa benched again for FA Cup final as Chelsea tackle Arsenal appeared first on Soccer News.
Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA Cup final without fans inattendance.