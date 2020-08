Danny Vietti Brewers center fielder and 2019’Gold Glover Lorenzo Cain has opted out of the 2020 season. https://t.co/ORWIGIeOXM 5 minutes ago LakeShow RT @BNightengale: Milwaukee #Brewers GM David Stearns on Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s opt out decison:We fully support Lorenzo’… 5 minutes ago mike s. RT @BleacherNation: Brewers Center Fielder Lorenzo Cain Opts Out of the Season https://t.co/y6UBkHevsp https://t.co/TL6DQ3FsN4 8 minutes ago Bob Nightengale Milwaukee #Brewers GM David Stearns on Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s opt out decison:We fully support Lo… https://t.co/elyh25IxEg 15 minutes ago vernYung13 RT @JPerrotto: Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of the season. It will be interesting to see how many players follow by the end… 15 minutes ago Bleacher Nation Brewers Center Fielder Lorenzo Cain Opts Out of the Season https://t.co/y6UBkHevsp https://t.co/TL6DQ3FsN4 17 minutes ago Today in MLB BREAKING: #Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has opted out of the 2020 season, the club announces. 20 minutes ago