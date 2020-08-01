Global  
 

Aberdeen vs Rangers: Dons fans caught watching Scottish Premiership opener from CHERRY PICKER outside Pittodrie Stadium

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Two Aberdeen fans were caught watching their side’s Scottish Premiership opener against Rangers from a CHERRY PICKER on Saturday. The 2020/21 campaign kicked off north of the border this weekend, with all games played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions. Aberdeen got their season underway against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in an eerily empty Pittodrie […]
