Arteta thanks Guardiola after ´best moment of my career´
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta thanked Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final to give the head coach what he described as the best moment of his career. Arteta left his position as City assistant in December after three years alongside Guardiola to take over from Unai Emery at Emirates […]
