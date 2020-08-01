Global  
 

Arteta thanks Guardiola after ´best moment of my career´

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta thanked Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final to give the head coach what he described as the best moment of his career. Arteta left his position as City assistant in December after three years alongside Guardiola to take over from Unai Emery at Emirates […]

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says Saturday's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was the proudest moment of his career.

