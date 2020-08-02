Global  
 

MLS is Back Tournament: Timbers, Minnesota power into semis

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Portland Timbers and Minnesota United progressed to the semi-finals of the MLS is Back Tournament on Saturday. The Timbers overcame New York City 3-1, after Minnesota eased past San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 in Orlando, Florida. New York City led after 27 minutes at Walt Disney World Resort, where Jesus Medina’s penalty put Ronny Deila’s men […]

