|
MLS is Back Tournament: Timbers, Minnesota power into semis
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Portland Timbers and Minnesota United progressed to the semi-finals of the MLS is Back Tournament on Saturday. The Timbers overcame New York City 3-1, after Minnesota eased past San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 in Orlando, Florida. New York City led after 27 minutes at Walt Disney World Resort, where Jesus Medina’s penalty put Ronny Deila’s men […]
The post MLS is Back Tournament: Timbers, Minnesota power into semis appeared first on Soccer News.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this