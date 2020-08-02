Global  
 

Incredible drama as Lewis Hamilton wins Formula 1 British Grand Prix despite PUNCTURE on final lap

talkSPORT Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances on Sunday as he crossed the line with a puncture. The Mercedes driver scraped to the chequered flag in a dramatic finish, just seconds before a pursuing Max Verstappen could overtake him. Hamilton’s teammate Valteri Bottas had suffered the same issue on the penultimate lap, […]
