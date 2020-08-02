Global  
 

New positive coronavirus tests for St. Louis Cardinals: reports

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The St. Louis Cardinals received multiple new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. An exact number was not immediately known, nor was it clear if any players were involved.
0
