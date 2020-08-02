New positive coronavirus tests for St. Louis Cardinals: reports

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 3 days ago COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games 01:19 COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games Pro baseball has been back for a little over a week, but COVID-19 is causing issues. According to Fox News, three games were postponed on Friday due to positive coronavirus tests. The Miami Marlins' season paused after an outbreak left 17 players...