Everything you need to know for the PGA Championship, golf's first major of 2020
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () After a 13-month wait, it's finally time for a golf major. From Tiger's rust to Brooks Koepka's quest for a three-peat to a PGA Championship without fans, a look at everything that's important for 2020's major debut.
With golf's return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, DraftKings has become the first official betting operator for the PGA Tour. Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of the gaming company, talks..
The course had been a regular stop on the PGA Tour Champions since 2001, hosting the 3M Championship through 2018. With that event's conclusion, TPC Twin Cities undertook renovations to prepare itself..