Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everything you need to know for the PGA Championship, golf's first major of 2020

ESPN Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
After a 13-month wait, it's finally time for a golf major. From Tiger's rust to Brooks Koepka's quest for a three-peat to a PGA Championship without fans, a look at everything that's important for 2020's major debut.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: California Amateur held at Torrey Pines

California Amateur held at Torrey Pines 01:56

 For the first time, the California Amateur Golf Championship was hosted at Torrey Pines — fanless, of course, amid coronavirus restrictions.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McIlroy relishing busy schedule [Video]

McIlroy relishing busy schedule

World Number two Rory McIlory believes his game is peaking at the right time as he prepares for the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational and the first major of the year the PGA Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published
DraftKings on Being the PGA Tour's First Ever Official Betting Operator [Video]

DraftKings on Being the PGA Tour's First Ever Official Betting Operator

With golf's return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, DraftKings has become the first official betting operator for the PGA Tour. Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of the gaming company, talks..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:48Published
PGA Tour Heads To The Twin Cities This Week For The 3M Open At TPC Twin Cities [Video]

PGA Tour Heads To The Twin Cities This Week For The 3M Open At TPC Twin Cities

The course had been a regular stop on the PGA Tour Champions since 2001, hosting the 3M Championship through 2018. With that event's conclusion, TPC Twin Cities undertook renovations to prepare itself..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Molinari, Harrington withdraw from PGA Championship

 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Francesco Molinari and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington have withdrawn from the PGA Championship next week at TPC Harding Park,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this