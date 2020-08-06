Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger Woods to enter unknown no-fans territory

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Tiger Woods is preparing for a journey into the unknown as he heads into this week's PGA Championship hunting for a 16th major championship against the surreal backdrop of a deserted course at TPC Harding Park. Throughout his career, the former World No. 1 has become accustomed to roaring galleries following his every shot,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship 00:37

 Tiger Woods is confident he can win a 16th major title in the US PGAChampionship, despite heading into the event with just four competitive roundsunder his belt since mid-February. “Of course,” Woods answered with a smilewhen asked with the final question of his pre-tournament press conference...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial [Video]

Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial

(CNN) After struggling to make the cut and troubled by persistent back problems, Tiger Woods showed promise of better things to come with a battling one-under-par 71 in the third round of the Memorial..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial [Video]

Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial

Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:22Published
Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans [Video]

Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans

Tiger Woods said the Ryder Cup was not the same without fans as he backed the decision to postpone the Whistling Straits showpiece until next year.The biennial clash between the United States and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this