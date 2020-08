Joonas Korpisalo, Blue Jackets shut out Maple Leafs in Game 1 goalie duel Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves in his first post-season start, Cam Atkinson scored early in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Sunday to take an early lead in their best-of-five qualifying round series. 👓 View full article