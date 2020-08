IPL 2020 in UAE: It's not going to be easy, feels Ashish Nehra Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The 13th edition of the cash-rich league was shifted to UAE in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India and it is currently scheduled to be played from... Former India fast-bowler Ashish Nehra is of the opinion that organising the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE won't be an easy task amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The 13th edition of the cash-rich league was shifted to UAE in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India and it is currently scheduled to be played from 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this