India pull out of World Team Squash Championship
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
India on Monday pulled out of the Women's World Team Squash Championship scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 15 to 20 due to "lack of preparation time" and "uncertainties" about travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SRFI secretary general and former national coach Cyrus Poncha said the decision was taken...
