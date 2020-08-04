Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned about Man United signing Jadon Sancho

The Sport Review Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Robbie Fowler has warned Manchester United about signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international from the Bundesliga giants following months of speculation linking Sancho with a move to Old Trafford. The 20-time English champions are though […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jadon Sancho in profile [Video]

Jadon Sancho in profile

Manchester United have inched closer to signing Jadon Sancho, with BorussiaDortmund willing to agreen to an initial fee according to The Independent.Take a look at the winger in profile.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
'Man Utd being creative with Sancho deal' [Video]

'Man Utd being creative with Sancho deal'

Manchester United are being "creative" as they try and structure a £120m deal for Jadon Sancho with Borussia Dortmund, according to James Cooper.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:27Published
Transfer Latest: Sancho to Man Utd [Video]

Transfer Latest: Sancho to Man Utd

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's top transfer target, but the valuation is holding up a potential deal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to avoid transfer saga – report

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to swiftly conclude negotiations to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report....
The Sport Review

Man Utd have "couple of scenarios" for summer transfer window

Man Utd have couple of scenarios for summer transfer window Manchester United have been linked with a number of players in the transfer window with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to splash the cash on likes of Jadon...
Daily Star

Ryan Giggs names two Man Utd signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should make

 Ryan Giggs has tipped Manchester United to sign both Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish this summer
Daily Star


Tweets about this