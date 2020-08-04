Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned about Man United signing Jadon Sancho Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Robbie Fowler has warned Manchester United about signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international from the Bundesliga giants following months of speculation linking Sancho with a move to Old Trafford. The 20-time English champions are though […] 👓 View full article

