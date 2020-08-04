Top ten most expensive Premier League players: Incoming £110m Man United signing Jadon Sancho set to top list ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool stars

Global  
 

The Premier League could have a new record transfer this summer as speculation mounts about Jadon Sancho’s future. The England ace is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the coming weeks and join Manchester United in a blockbuster deal worth £110million. It is understood Sancho has an agreement a five-year contract with United in principle and […]
