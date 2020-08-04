Top ten most expensive Premier League players: Incoming £110m Man United signing Jadon Sancho set to top list ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool stars Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The Premier League could have a new record transfer this summer as speculation mounts about Jadon Sancho’s future. The England ace is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the coming weeks and join Manchester United in a blockbuster deal worth £110million. It is understood Sancho has an agreement a five-year contract with United in principle and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jadon Sancho in profile



Manchester United have inched closer to signing Jadon Sancho, with BorussiaDortmund willing to agreen to an initial fee according to The Independent.Take a look at the winger in profile. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 11 hours ago FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea



Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago Shannon Sharpe: Patrick Mahomes being ranked 4th in the NFL is 'utterly ridiculous'



The top ten of the NFL top 100 players list was revealed last night and there was a shocker. Just one year removed from a 5 thousand yard and 50 touchdown season, Patrick Mahomes came in 4th overall.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:02 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this