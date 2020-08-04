Vivo, Chinese mobile manufacturing giant, may quit as IPL title sponsor: Sources
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () In view of the ongoing political tensions between India and China, the Chinese mobile manufacturing giant Vivo is most likely to quit as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be held in Dubai.
PM Modi to reach Ayodhya Wednesday morning to perform Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan; Vivo pulls out as title sponsor for IPL 2020 amid row between India and China; India's Covid recovery rate rises to 66.31%; Priyanka Gandhi says Lord Ram belongs to everybody; Aaditya Thackeray responds to Sushant Singh...
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 06 welcomed Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision of suspending sponsorship with Chinese smartphone maker's Indian..
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Chinese mobile manufacturing giant Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd decided to end their partnership for the... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Mid-Day