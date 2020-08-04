Global  
 

Vivo, Chinese mobile manufacturing giant, may quit as IPL title sponsor: Sources

Zee News Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
In view of the ongoing political tensions between India and China, the Chinese mobile manufacturing giant Vivo is most likely to quit as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be held in Dubai.
Vivo pulls out of IPL, Chinese-owned Vivo pulls out amid row | Oneindia News

Vivo pulls out of IPL, Chinese-owned Vivo pulls out amid row | Oneindia News

 PM Modi to reach Ayodhya Wednesday morning to perform Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan; Vivo pulls out as title sponsor for IPL 2020 amid row between India and China; India's Covid recovery rate rises to 66.31%; Priyanka Gandhi says Lord Ram belongs to everybody; Aaditya Thackeray responds to Sushant Singh...

