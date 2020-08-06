BCCI, Vivo end title sponsorship for IPL 2020

You Might Like

Tweets about this hemant kumar IPL 2020: The Indian Premier League season will begin this year from September 19th and will be played in the UAE.… https://t.co/OxR5L68SFf 28 seconds ago Janardhan Koushik Official: BCCI, Vivo suspend IPL title sponsorship ties for 2020 https://t.co/G7O6ovOgcW 29 seconds ago Opoyi The BCCI has suspended the Indian Premier League title sponsorship deal with Chinese smartphone company Vivo amid I… https://t.co/QyZurs2gxk 39 seconds ago CricFan RT @CricketNDTV: The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the event's upcom… 49 seconds ago CV RT @indiatvnews: #IPLT20 #BCCI The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for th… 57 seconds ago LatestLY IPL 2020 Sponsor: VIVO, BCCI Officially End Title Sponsorship Ties for Upcoming Season @IPL | @Vivo_India |… https://t.co/JiFiXRhuSs 1 minute ago G R PATRA RT @ITGDsports: BCCI confirms that the cricket board and VIVO have decided to suspend the Chinese mobile manufacturer's title sponsorship f… 2 minutes ago India Today Sports BCCI confirms that the cricket board and VIVO have decided to suspend the Chinese mobile manufacturer's title spons… https://t.co/fF3m9GzwsJ 6 minutes ago