BCCI, Vivo end title sponsorship for IPL 2020

Thursday, 6 August 2020 () The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Chinese mobile manufacturing giant Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd decided to end their partnership for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 tournament.
PM Modi to reach Ayodhya Wednesday morning to perform Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan; Vivo pulls out as title sponsor for IPL 2020 amid row between India and China; India's Covid recovery rate rises to 66.31%; Priyanka Gandhi says Lord Ram belongs to everybody; Aaditya Thackeray responds to Sushant Singh...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
hemant kumar IPL 2020: The Indian Premier League season will begin this year from September 19th and will be played in the UAE.… https://t.co/OxR5L68SFf 28 seconds ago
Janardhan Koushik Official: BCCI, Vivo suspend IPL title sponsorship ties for 2020 https://t.co/G7O6ovOgcW 29 seconds ago
Opoyi The BCCI has suspended the Indian Premier League title sponsorship deal with Chinese smartphone company Vivo amid I… https://t.co/QyZurs2gxk 39 seconds ago
CricFan RT @CricketNDTV: The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the event's upcom… 49 seconds ago
CV RT @indiatvnews: #IPLT20#BCCI
The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for th… 57 seconds ago
LatestLY IPL 2020 Sponsor: VIVO, BCCI Officially End Title Sponsorship Ties for Upcoming Season
@IPL | @Vivo_India |… https://t.co/JiFiXRhuSs 1 minute ago
G R PATRA RT @ITGDsports: BCCI confirms that the cricket board and VIVO have decided to suspend the Chinese mobile manufacturer's title sponsorship f… 2 minutes ago
India Today Sports BCCI confirms that the cricket board and VIVO have decided to suspend the Chinese mobile manufacturer's title spons… https://t.co/fF3m9GzwsJ 6 minutes ago