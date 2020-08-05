Global  
 

Tottenham Hotspur don't want to sell Inter Milan target Tanguy Ndombele

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Tottenham Hotspur do not want to sell Tanguy Ndombele in the summer transfer window, but Inter Milan are not giving up, according to The Guardian. Spurs insist that the France international midfielder is not for sale, but Italian giants Inter are still interested. However, according to the report, whether or not Inter made an official […]
