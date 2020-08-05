Tottenham Hotspur don’t want to sell Inter Milan target Tanguy Ndombele
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Tottenham Hotspur do not want to sell Tanguy Ndombele in the summer transfer window, but Inter Milan are not giving up, according to The Guardian. Spurs insist that the France international midfielder is not for sale, but Italian giants Inter are still interested. However, according to the report, whether or not Inter made an official […]
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France midfielder, who Mourinho met during lockdown to help install his GPS equipment, has not..
