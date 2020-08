Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis names Mohamed Salah of Liverpool as the best he’s ever faced (Video) Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool as they seek to add some cover and competition on the left defensive flank. Here he is, discussing some of the players who would, if the move ends up happening, soon be his teammates. Jamal Lewis talking about a couple of the reds… pic.twitter.com/KlKRcdcqh4 […] 👓 View full article

