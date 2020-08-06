Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers LIVE commentary: Line-ups and Europa League action from key clash in Germany

talkSPORT Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Rangers will strive to overturn their Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen tonight but face a tough task to reach the quarter-finals. The Scottish giants lost 3-1 at Ibrox back in March as Leverkusen took a huge stride towards the last-8. Now, some five months on, the two will finally get their tie done ahead […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Leverkusen boss: I expect Morelos to play

Leverkusen boss: I expect Morelos to play 00:21

 Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz expects Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to play in their Europa League last 16 second leg in Germany on Thursday amid transfer speculation surrounding the Colombian.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gerrard: We need the first goal [Video]

Gerrard: We need the first goal

Steven Gerrard says Rangers need to score the first goal in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Inter Milan v Getafe LIVE commentary: Line-ups and Europa League action from special single-leg clash in Germany

 Inter Milan and Getafe will finally play their Europa League Round of 16 tie tonight, nearly five months after they were set to face off. The Europa League is...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this