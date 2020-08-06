|
Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers LIVE commentary: Line-ups and Europa League action from key clash in Germany
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Rangers will strive to overturn their Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen tonight but face a tough task to reach the quarter-finals. The Scottish giants lost 3-1 at Ibrox back in March as Leverkusen took a huge stride towards the last-8. Now, some five months on, the two will finally get their tie done ahead […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this