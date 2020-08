Steven Fletcher wants Celtic move this summer Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Steven Fletcher wants to join Celtic in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun. The former Sunderland striker is a free agent at the moment following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in England. It has been reported that Celtic manager Neil Lennon is interested in handing the free agent a […] 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Lennon: Celtic 'in talks' with Fletcher



Celtic boss Neil Lennon tells Sky Sports News the club are in talks to sign free agent striker Steven Fletcher after he left Sheffield Wednesday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:26 Published 16 hours ago

