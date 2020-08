England v Pakistan - Naseem Shah removes Ollie Pope for 62 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah takes his first Test wicket in England as Ollie Pope edges to Shadab Khan, departing for 62, on the second morning of the first Test at Old Trafford. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this