Bournemouth appoint Eddie Howe’s assistant Jason Tindall as new manager

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Jason Tindall has been confirmed as Bournemouth’s new manager following the departure of Eddie Howe. The Cherries have looked within for a new man in charge, promoting Tindall from the role of assistant manager to give the 42-year-old his first major managerial role. Tindall, the former Bournemouth defender, worked with Howe during Bournemouth’s remarkable rise […]
