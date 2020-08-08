Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch as Robert Lewandowski scores cheeky no-look penalty against Chelsea with Bayern dominating Champions League tie

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski fired Bayern Munich into the lead against Chelsea without even looking at the ball on Saturday night. The German side were already 3-0 up from their first leg triumph at Stamford Bridge five months ago. Robert Lewandowski gets his 12th Champions League goal this season! 🆚 Red Star: ⚽️🆚 Spurs: ⚽️⚽️🆚 Olympiacos: ⚽️⚽️🆚 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: The Champions League is back this week!!!

The Champions League is back this week!!! 02:29

 The final phase of Europe's most important soccer tournament is about to begin. That's why you need to know who's playing who in the remaining round of 16 matches.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea [Video]

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard [Video]

Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante ruled fit for Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich as the Blues struggle with injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:01Published
Flick: Lampard doing an extraordinary job [Video]

Flick: Lampard doing an extraordinary job

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick believes Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is doing 'an extraordinary job' at Stamford Bridge ahead of their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie in Germany.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Bayern Munich v Chelsea LIVE commentary: Champions League action as Blues look to overturn tie

 Chelsea face the daunting task of trying to overturn a three goal deficit against Bayern Munich to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Back on February 25,...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this