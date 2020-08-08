|
Watch as Robert Lewandowski scores cheeky no-look penalty against Chelsea with Bayern dominating Champions League tie
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski fired Bayern Munich into the lead against Chelsea without even looking at the ball on Saturday night. The German side were already 3-0 up from their first leg triumph at Stamford Bridge five months ago. Robert Lewandowski gets his 12th Champions League goal this season! 🆚 Red Star: ⚽️🆚 Spurs: ⚽️⚽️🆚 Olympiacos: ⚽️⚽️🆚 […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this