|
CL: Robert Lewandowski's brace sees Bayern Munich defeat Chelsea
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Striker Robert Lewandowski netted twice to seal a 4-1 home win over Chelsea on Saturday in the last 16, return-leg tie for Bayern Munich. Lewandowski, the Champions League's top-scorer, bagged his 12th and 13th goals this season and played a part in all four Bayern goals in Munich.
Leading 3-0 from the first leg at Stamford...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this