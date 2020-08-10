CL: Robert Lewandowski's brace sees Bayern Munich defeat Chelsea

Global  
 

Striker Robert Lewandowski netted twice to seal a 4-1 home win over Chelsea on Saturday in the last 16, return-leg tie for Bayern Munich. Lewandowski, the Champions League's top-scorer, bagged his 12th and 13th goals this season and played a part in all four Bayern goals in Munich.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg at Stamford...
News video: Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea 01:27

 Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who thrashed Tottenham 7-2 earlier inthe campaign.

