Liverpool rival Tottenham, Everton and West Ham in transfer race for £35m Bournemouth winger David Brooks

talkSPORT Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Premier League champions Liverpool are one of four top-flight sides interested in signing Bournemouth’s David Brooks, reports claim. The Sun report that the Reds are eying a shock £35million swoop for the winger, who looks almost certain to leave the relegated Cherries this summer. Tottenham, Everton and West Ham are also believed to be monitoring […]
 Liverpool are looking to add Greece left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Waleswinger David Brooks while Bournemouth's Josh King is attracting attention allover Europe in the latest Premier League transfer rumours.

