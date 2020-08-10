Liverpool rival Tottenham, Everton and West Ham in transfer race for £35m Bournemouth winger David Brooks
Monday, 10 August 2020 () Premier League champions Liverpool are one of four top-flight sides interested in signing Bournemouth’s David Brooks, reports claim. The Sun report that the Reds are eying a shock £35million swoop for the winger, who looks almost certain to leave the relegated Cherries this summer. Tottenham, Everton and West Ham are also believed to be monitoring […]
Liverpool are looking to add Greece left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Waleswinger David Brooks while Bournemouth's Josh King is attracting attention allover Europe in the latest Premier League transfer rumours.