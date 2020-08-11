Global  
 

Inter Milan enter transfer race for Chris Smalling as Antonio Conte looks to sign FOURTH player from Manchester United

talkSPORT Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Antonio Conte could be about to sign his FOURTH Manchester United player as Inter Milan boss by adding Chris Smalling to the squad. Smalling, 30, was allowed to find a new club by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was sent out on loan to Roma for the 2019/20 season. The defender performed well as he made […]
