Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europa League: Manchester United spot on, enter semifinals

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty in extra time as Manchester United scraped past FC Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, reshaped into an eight-team straight knockout tournament in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Portugal international notched his competition-best seventh goal of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit 00:40

 Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25, 2019 in the secondqualifying round against Crusaders ended in front of empty stands in Germany,where...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nuno: EL hurt can't hide Wolves progress [Video]

Nuno: EL hurt can't hide Wolves progress

Nuno Espirito Santo says the disappointment from Wolves' Europa League exit to Sevilla in the quarter-finals can't hide the progress made by his side.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
Lopetegui: Sevilla ready for Man Utd [Video]

Lopetegui: Sevilla ready for Man Utd

Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui is relishing the challenge of facing Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Europa League match preview: Wolves v Sevilla [Video]

Europa League match preview: Wolves v Sevilla

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side face Sevilla for the chance to playManchester United in the Europa League semi-final. The Andalusian team has wonthe competition a record five times.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty edged Manchester United through to the Europa League semi-finals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side toiled to victory against...
WorldNews

Solskjaer dismisses Sancho talk after Man Utd reach Europa League semis

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to talk about rumoured transfer target Jadon Sancho after the Red Devils advanced to the Europa League...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORT

Manchester United edge into Europa League semi-finals, Antonio Conte helps Chelsea’s Kai Havertz pursuit

 Manchester United have booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals but were made to work very hard for their 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen in Cologne....
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

EfeEyefiaset

Efe-Eyefia RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Wolves have been knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla, who will play Manchester United in the semi-fina… 8 seconds ago

RedorDead07

Red Army! RT @RedorDead07: Manchester United play Sevilla in the Europa League semi final. The match will take place at 20:00 BST, on August 16th. #M… 1 minute ago

SyrousPope

Syrous 🇬🇭🏴 RT @kurl_tod: Good morning Abou Diaby I am Broda and you are live and clear at Afrancho Krobo I think Seville will eliminate Manchester Uni… 2 minutes ago

thadduesmaraj

thaddues maraj RT @jamie_ward84: Manchester United 2018/19: Premier League: 6th Champions League: Quarter Final FA Cup: Quarter Final League Cup: 3rd Rou… 2 minutes ago

FelixSa13858019

ALPHA MALE. RT @ManUtdMEN: This was confirmed last night #mufc https://t.co/uedEsRVZXP 9 minutes ago

jaboagye788

@justice_ RT @SilverfmGH: Manchester United edge Copenhagen as Inter beat Leverkusen to reach Europa League Semis #SilverSports More | https://t.co/… 13 minutes ago

ActualRadioUK

Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - Wolves out of Europa League Sevilla to face Manchester United - Nuno Espirito Santo says nob… https://t.co/Vsb9kh7aXI 14 minutes ago

ManUtdMEN

Man United News This was confirmed last night #mufc https://t.co/uedEsRVZXP 15 minutes ago