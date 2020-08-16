Global  
 

Victor Lindelof appears to call Bruno Fernandes a ‘son of a b****’ as Manchester United crash out of Europa League with defeat to Sevilla

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof engaged in an angry altercation after the defender cost Manchester United in their Europa League semi-final against Sevilla. The Portugal playmaker gave his side an early lead from the penalty spot but the LaLiga side equalised before half-time before an unmarked Luuk de Jong tapped the ball beyond David de […]
 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the team are seeking satisfaction as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

