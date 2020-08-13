Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes: Europa League title can be start of something special for Man Utd

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes believes winning the Europa League will stand Manchester United in good stead to challenge for the Premier League title next season. Fernandes scored from the penalty spot in extra time as United edged past Copenhagen 1-0 earlier this week to set up a Europa League semi-final with Sevilla on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s […]
