Dayot Upamecano: Why Arsenal and Tottenham will both be full of regret watching ‘formidable’ RB Leipzig defender Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

If you were watching the game last night and wondering where you’d heard the name ‘Dayot Upamecano’, it was probably those endless links to Arsenal last summer. The 21-year-old defender delivered a man-of-the-match display as RB Leipzig booted Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory in Lisbon on Thursday night. Up […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TRUE Transfers👑⚽️ 🚨BREAKING🚨 Dayot Upamecano: Why Arsenal and Tottenham will both be full of regret watching ‘formidable’ RB Leipzig… https://t.co/un2MYyNOW6 12 minutes ago