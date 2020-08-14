Global  
 

Dayot Upamecano: Why Arsenal and Tottenham will both be full of regret watching ‘formidable’ RB Leipzig defender

If you were watching the game last night and wondering where you’d heard the name ‘Dayot Upamecano’, it was probably those endless links to Arsenal last summer. The 21-year-old defender delivered a man-of-the-match display as RB Leipzig booted Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory in Lisbon on Thursday night. Up […]
