Getting better with age, Raptors' Kyle Lowry ready for run at 2nd title Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Kyle Lowry spent 13 years chasing an NBA championship before finally getting the ring. His career is closer to the end than the beginning. He's made his money. His jersey will sway from rafters in Toronto one day. He'll be a candidate for the Basketball Hall of Fame a few years after retiring. 👓 View full article

