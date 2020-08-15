Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FC Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: Three Things We Learnt as Blaugrana battered by Bayern

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Bayern Munich reached the Champions League semi-finals as they crushed Barcelona 8-2 in Lisbon on Friday evening. Two goals from Thomas Muller, as well as further strikes from Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski added to a stunning scoreline, with on-loan Barca man Philippe Coutinho almost embarrassingly getting two himself in the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich 01:24

 Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona [Video]

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick spoke of his joy at seeing his side defeatBarcelona 8-2 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match [Video]

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight [Video]

Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praises Robert Lewandowski as his side thrash Chelsea to reach the Champions League quarter-finals where they will play Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published

Tweets about this