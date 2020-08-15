|
FC Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: Three Things We Learnt as Blaugrana battered by Bayern
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Bayern Munich reached the Champions League semi-finals as they crushed Barcelona 8-2 in Lisbon on Friday evening. Two goals from Thomas Muller, as well as further strikes from Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski added to a stunning scoreline, with on-loan Barca man Philippe Coutinho almost embarrassingly getting two himself in the […]
