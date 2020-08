Gareth Bale was filmed by fans playing golf just hours before Real Madrid’s Champions League clash vs Man City. The 31-year-old was omitted from the Madrid...

Man City v Lyon live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and radio coverage Manchester City will be looking to reach the Champions League semi-finals when they take on Lyon tonight. City saw off Real Madrid in the last round while Lyon...

talkSPORT 4 hours ago