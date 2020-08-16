UFC 252 RESULT: Stipe Miocic outpoints Daniel Cormier to retain UFC heavyweight title and send DC into retirement and the hospital
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) to retain the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 252 at the UFC’s APEX Facility on Saturday night. Whatever the result, Daniel Cormier was going to retire and now he does so via a trip to the hospital after suffering an […]
Daniel Cormier is set to face Stipe Miocic for a third time for the heavyweight title at UFC 252 before bowing out of the sport after a glittering career in the... Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT
Tweets about this
Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 UFC 252 RESULT: Stipe Miocic outpoints Daniel Cormier to retain UFC heavyweight title and send DC into retirement a… https://t.co/wScKGWnyYz 4 hours ago