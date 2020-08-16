UFC 252 RESULT: Stipe Miocic outpoints Daniel Cormier to retain UFC heavyweight title and send DC into retirement and the hospital Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) to retain the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 252 at the UFC's APEX Facility on Saturday night. Whatever the result, Daniel Cormier was going to retire and now he does so via a trip to the hospital after suffering an […]


