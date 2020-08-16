Global  
 

UFC 252 RESULT: Stipe Miocic outpoints Daniel Cormier to retain UFC heavyweight title and send DC into retirement and the hospital

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) to retain the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 252 at the UFC’s APEX Facility on Saturday night. Whatever the result, Daniel Cormier was going to retire and now he does so via a trip to the hospital after suffering an […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252 01:27

 Champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

