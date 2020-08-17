Manchester United and Chelsea in transfer battle for 33-year-old Premier League winner
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Manchester United and Chelsea could both make a move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, according to reports. The 33-year-old has been a formidable presence for the Foxes since signing for them way back in 2011, most notably helping them win an unlikely Premier League title. However, with the Mirror reporting that Brendan Rodgers is […]
